The event was a shining example of the school’s STAR values – Service, Teamwork, Ambition and Respect – and a true reflection of the school’s commitment to nurturing confident, capable future leaders through its growing cadet programme.

The CCF is an educational partnership between UK schools and the Ministry of Defence that offers military-themed training, designed to give young people the life skills and self-confidence to reach their full potential at school and beyond. A CCF Inspection Day is a formal, ceremonial event, providing an opportunity for cadets to demonstrate their training, leadership abilities and teamwork skills, while also allowing the Inspecting Officer to assess the contingent's overall performance.

Highfield cadets were honoured to welcome Colonel Catherine Harrison – one of the highest-ranking senior officers in the North West – as the official Inspecting Officer on behalf of the Ministry of Defence. She was accompanied by Major Alex Saunders of the North West Cadet Training Team and the Mayor of Blackpool, Kim Critchley. The guests were formally received by Lieutenant Angela Hallam, Highfield’s Contingent Commander, and her CCF team.

The day began with an introduction from Highfield Leadership Academy’s Principal Kim Greenwood and Star Academies’ Executive Director of Education, Kieran Larkin, who welcomed an esteemed gathering of guests including senior military personnel, local dignitaries, school leaders and cadets’ family members. Lieutenant Hallam took the opportunity to reflect on Highfield’s CCF journey and the remarkable growth of the contingent since its inception, speaking with pride about the dedication of the cadets, the commitment of the staff, and the transformation she has witnessed in pupils who have embraced the CCF as part of their extra-curricular activities.

Before sitting down to a formal lunch, guests were treated to a motivational address from Major Saunders and an inspiring presentation from Senior Cadet Staff Sergeant Daniel Cowan, whose professionalism and confidence set the tone for the afternoon. His reflections on his own personal growth and the values instilled through CCF training offered a compelling glimpse into the profound impact of the programme.

Throughout the afternoon, guests witnessed demonstrations of excellence across the board as cadets completed rotations to showcase key elements of the CCF training syllabus, including impressive demonstrations in first aid, laser gun shooting, paintballing, assault course challenges and fieldcraft skills such as camouflage and concealment. The highlight for many was the parade drill demonstration and inspection – a masterclass in coordination, precision and military bearing. Colonel Harrison took time to personally speak with each cadet, hearing firsthand how being part of the CCF has developed their skills and shaped their aspirations for the future.

The day culminated in a celebratory Cadet Awards ceremony led by Colonel Harrison. Staff Sergeant Daniel Cowan received ‘The Trooper Trophy’, a peer-voted honour for outstanding leadership and dedication. The ‘Chow Safety Award’ went to Sergeant Madison Trotter, recognising her outstanding contributions to first aid training. Meanwhile, ‘The Tommy Trophy’ – linked to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal – was presented to Kaelan McDonough and Alina Bakirova for their creative and heartfelt efforts in fundraising for the CCF.

Reflecting on the event, Lieutenant Angela Hallam shared her admiration for the contingent, saying: "I am incredibly proud of the cadets at Highfield Leadership Academy Combined Cadet Force. Their conduct, commitment and teamwork during inspection day were exemplary and a true reflection of their dedication and growth. As a teacher, it is especially rewarding for my pupils to see me in a different light, working alongside them outside the classroom environment. Watching them develop into confident, capable leaders of the future is both humbling and inspiring. What began as a volunteer activity has now become one of the most fulfilling aspects of my role.”

Major Alex Saunders – representing Army Headquarters North – echoed this sentiment, saying: “The display by the cadets and staff at Highfield Leadership Academy was nothing short of inspiring. The CCF here shows how the cadet experience can change lives, building leadership, resilience and purpose in young people. Programmes like this don’t just support individual growth; they help strengthen the fabric of the school and the wider community.”

Highfield welcomed an esteemed gathering of guests including senior military personnel, local dignitaries, school leaders and cadets' family members.

Guests were treated to a motivational address from Major Saunders and an inspiring presentation from Senior Cadet Staff Sergeant Daniel Cowan.

Cadets participated in a parade drill demonstration and inspection.

Cadets completed rotations to showcase key elements of the CCF training syllabus.

Award winners Staff Sergeant Daniel Cowan, Sergeant Madison Trotter, and Kaelan McDonough and Alina Bakirova.

Highfield cadets were honoured to welcome Colonel Catherine Harrison, Major Alex Saunders, and the Mayor of Blackpool, Kim Critchley.