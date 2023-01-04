There are currently around 300 children in care in what are known as external placements in Blackpool, including youngsters in residential care who are waiting to move into a foster home.

This is out of a total of 568 children in care in Blackpool at the end of November.

Blackpool Council is urging more people to consider fostering

Foster carer Barbara Corrie-McDonald is encouraging other people to consider the option.

She said: “I lost my mum suddenly to cancer 10 years ago and she had been a nurse.

“I worked in a high-profile job in senior management with lots of pressure and there was an opportunity for redundancy.

“I fancied a change and knew a couple of friends who had fostered so that’s why we applied to be foster carers.

“One of the most rewarding parts of being a foster carer is seeing what the children can achieve when they are given the opportunity.

“They have to have the opportunity to do it. Seeing the change in them and being happy is very rewarding.”

Foster carers are needed across all age ranges, for varying length of times. Carers that can look after children and young people with complex needs are a priority but foster carers from all walks of life are needed.

Coun Jim Hobson, Blackpool Council cabinet member for children’s social care, said: “The start of the new year provides the perfect opportunity to think about making a change so why not consider becoming a foster carer?

“There are many children and young people in Blackpool who need a loving family as they grow up, and it is such an enriching thing to do. “

Anyone interested must have a spare bedroom and be over 21 years. A comprehensive support package includes enhanced allowances, regular support groups, peer mentors for new carers, an out of hours support and advice line, and a dedicated supervising social worker.

More information is available from drop-in information events, with three being held this month – January 12 at Blackpool Sport Centre from 5pm-7pm; January 19 at Cafe Chicco, Solaris Centre from 12pm-3pm; and January 26 at Anchorsholme Park café from 1pm-3pm.