Here's why only three Wyre and Fylde schools are due for repair work in 2025/26
Roof replacements, new heating systems and the removal of asbestos are amongst the 61 highest-priority repair jobs set to be carried out over the next year in the Lancashire County Council area - just three of which are on the Fylde coast, all in Wyre.
The authority’s cabinet has agreed how to spend the cash it expects to receive in 2025/26 from the government’s schools condition-led programme to address the most pressing issues across the school estate.
However, a report to members stressed that the funding will not be enough to tackle all of the top-priority problems in the county - only those deemed most severe.
Across the 12 districts in County Hall’s patch - which excludes Blackpool, whose authority will receive its own funding share - Fylde is the only area where no jobs at all are due to be done.
The decision about which schools to prioritise is based on Department for Education guidance which helps local authorities to identify so-called “priority 1” repairs.
However, the amount expected to be allocated to Lancashire would not cover all of the schools that fall into category, meaning a further prioritisation has had to be carried out in order to determine what cabinet member for education and skills Jayne Rear said is those sites with “the greatest need”.
A contingency fund has also been created to cover any increased costs that may become apparent only once work gets under way and more of the building fabric is exposed.
The authority has warned that restricted material and labour availability in recent years - which has bumped up prices in the building industry - could put further financial pressure on the programme.
The funding - which will be confirmed in the coming weeks - is for community, voluntary controlled and maintained schools, but not academies, which receive an allocation from a separate pot. If the total amount issued to Lancashire is less than tje £14m anticipated, the work programme will have to be adjusted accordingly.
WHAT’S BEING DONE WHERE
These are the schools on the Fylde coast provisionally listed for repair during 2025/26:
WYRE
Carleton Green Community Primary, Poulton-le-Fylde - heating system
Carr Head Primary School, Poulton-le-Fylde - heating system
Chaucer Primary School, Fleetwood - heating system
