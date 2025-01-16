Here's why only three Wyre and Fylde schools are due for repair work in 2025/26

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A £14m repair plan for Lancashire’s schools will only be able to tackle the most urgent problems that pose an immediate health and safety risk and could result in buildings having to close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roof replacements, new heating systems and the removal of asbestos are amongst the 61 highest-priority repair jobs set to be carried out over the next year in the Lancashire County Council area - just three of which are on the Fylde coast, all in Wyre.

The authority’s cabinet has agreed how to spend the cash it expects to receive in 2025/26 from the government’s schools condition-led programme to address the most pressing issues across the school estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a report to members stressed that the funding will not be enough to tackle all of the top-priority problems in the county - only those deemed most severe.

Across the 12 districts in County Hall’s patch - which excludes Blackpool, whose authority will receive its own funding share - Fylde is the only area where no jobs at all are due to be done.

Carr Head Primary School in Poulton is due for a new roof | Google

The decision about which schools to prioritise is based on Department for Education guidance which helps local authorities to identify so-called “priority 1” repairs.

However, the amount expected to be allocated to Lancashire would not cover all of the schools that fall into category, meaning a further prioritisation has had to be carried out in order to determine what cabinet member for education and skills Jayne Rear said is those sites with “the greatest need”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A contingency fund has also been created to cover any increased costs that may become apparent only once work gets under way and more of the building fabric is exposed.

The authority has warned that restricted material and labour availability in recent years - which has bumped up prices in the building industry - could put further financial pressure on the programme.

The funding - which will be confirmed in the coming weeks - is for community, voluntary controlled and maintained schools, but not academies, which receive an allocation from a separate pot. If the total amount issued to Lancashire is less than tje £14m anticipated, the work programme will have to be adjusted accordingly.

WHAT’S BEING DONE WHERE

These are the schools on the Fylde coast provisionally listed for repair during 2025/26:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WYRE

Carleton Green Community Primary, Poulton-le-Fylde - heating system

Carr Head Primary School, Poulton-le-Fylde - heating system

Chaucer Primary School, Fleetwood - heating system

Source: Lancashire County Council