Why are teachers on strike?

The strikes are in pursuance of a fully funded, above inflation pay rise, with the union also pressing the Government to tackle what it feels is the increasing problem of the under-funding of schools.

The National Education Union (NEU) had prepared to call off the second strike, but only if a “serious proposal” was put forward.

Teacher strikes on Feb 28, 2023. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Teachers and education workers from across the North West, including Blackpool, will travel by coach to in an indoor rally in Manchester as they continue to fight for a pay rise of 12% rather than the 5% offered so far by the government for most teachers. The unions say teachers’ pay has fallen by about 24% relative to inflation since 2010.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan had written to teaching unions inviting them to “formal talks on pay, conditions and reform” on the condition that next week’s strike action is cancelled. Regional walkouts by NEU members are planned for 28 February, 1 and 2 March with national strike action across England and Wales planned for 15 and 16 March.

What has the NEU said about the strikes?

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says the government has already agreed to provide an extra £2bn in school funding in England, "which will take real-terms spending on schools to its highest level in history".

The government is proposing a 3% pay rise for most teachers in 2023/24 - but the NEU says this is not enough.

Last week, the Department for Education (DfE) said it was willing to "move into formal talks on pay, conditions and reform" - but only if the NEU called off this week's strike action.

Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“It is completely disingenuous to suggest that we are not willing to enter talks with Government. We are absolutely ready to come to talks. What we cannot accept are pre-conditions which require us to pause strike action before we have made any progress through negotiations to resolve this dispute.

“Let us be clear. The only reason Gillian Keegan has come to the table at all is because of the NEU’s successful ballot result. We want to resolve this dispute in the interests of teachers and children’s education. Such a resolution will not come, however, without goodwill on both sides. Inaccurate claims by the Department for Education do nothing to achieve this aim.”

Which schools are affected?

South Shore Academy: School closed except for year 11 students

Revoe Learning Academy: Reception and years 1, 2 and 3 closed. Breakfast club also closed.

Fleetwood High School, Open for Years 7 and 11 and closed for all other year groups.

Montgomery Academy: Open for Years 7 and 11 pupils

Saint Bede's Catholic High School Lytham: Part school closure for Year 10