Here is how the teachers' strike on February 1 will affect schools in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde

Primary and secondary schools across the area have informed parents to allow for at least some of their classes not going ahead and to allow for alternative child care.

The strike is in pursuance of a fully funded, above inflation pay rise, with the union also pressing the Government to tackle what it feels is the increasing problem of the under-funding of schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which schools are affected and how

The strike is in pursuance of a fully funded, above inflation pay rise, with the union also pressing the Government to tackle what it feels is the increasing problem of the under-funding of schools.

Dean Logan, chief executive of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT), which has 10 schools under its banner, said: “Support for industrial action against the Secretary of State for Education appears to be strong. While the impact on schools varies as a result of membership of the NEU within each school, the wider guidance from other trade unions not to take on responsibilities of teachers taking action is being followed by school staff.

"Industrial relations remain positive with representatives and staff who are clear the dispute is with the Department for Education.”

The picture at the FCAT schools:

Armfield Academy – open to year 11 and vulnerable pupils;

Dayle Harrison, head teacher of Blackpool's Revoe Learning Academy.

Aspire – closed to year 8;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garstang Community Academy – open to year 11 and vulnerable pupils;

Gateway Primary – open to vulnerable pupils;

Hambleton – open as normal;

Mereside – open as normal;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montgomery – open to year 7, 11 and vulnerable pupils;

Westcliff – open to vulnerable pupils;

Westminster – closed to reception and year 1;

Unity – open to nursery, year 11 and vulnerable pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Logan added: “Each school is set to provide a packed lunch for pupils entitled to a free school meal the day before each day of action and school leaders have taken all steps available to them to remain open to as many pupils as possible based on the number of teachers in the NEU.

"Our school leaders will do all that they can over the coming weeks to minimise the impact on learning. We have shared our apologies to families affected by the industrial action.”

Elsewhere, of the secondary schools, St George's Academy, Martonwill remain open for Year 11 only;

Hodgson High School in Poulton said: “Although the school will be partially closed, we will be providing online lessons and learning activities for all students”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the primary schools, Layton Primary says Years 1, 4 and 5 will be closed, while Boundary will be closed apart from nursery, Holly classin reception, Elm class in Year 1, Fern class in Year 3 and Laurel class in Year 4, while the Creative Kids Class will be open, but only for those attending school.

Revoe Learning Academy head teacher Dayle Harrison sent a letter out to parents on Friday regarding the strike day, which said: “With the very real likelihood that we will have very few teachers in school, I am giving as much notice as possible so you can be prepared in the event that school has to close partially close. We recommend you start to make alternative child care arrangements.”

No information on other schools was publicly available

What the union says

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Middleman, North West regional sectretary of the National Education Union, said: “The emphatic result in our recent postal ballot is an accurate reflection of the strength of feeling within the teaching profession.

"Almost 900 members across 130 Fylde Coast schools are expected to provide strong support for the strike days we’ve announced beginning on Wednesday. The Government ought to take this development seriously and recognise the mistakes in their approach to teacher reward which have brought the profession to this point.

"With workloads going endlessly up, our members have indicated that they will no longer tolerate their living standards going in the opposite direction.

"Headteachers and School Governors understand like we do, that with school funding in dire straits, only the Treasury and Department for Education can now resolve this dispute by placing a new value on our schools, and the people who learn and work within them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We urge Ministers to reflect on the damage their intransigence is causing to good teaching and learning while our door remains open for any good-faith discussions designed to avoid future strikes this academic term”.

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “We have said for weeks now that we are willing to meet with the Education Secretary any time, any place, to resolve this dispute, but so far we have seen no positive outcome.

"Although we have met, it is clear this is a Government unwilling to recognise its role in the recruitment and retention crisis which has seen a third of teachers leaving within five years of qualifying.

“The Government cannot expect strikes to be averted unless it brings forward concrete proposals for increasing pay. Experienced teachers have seen a 23 per cent real-terms pay cut since 2010. Given the current cost-of-living crisis and rising inflation, this is clearly an unsustainable situation for our members. The Government appears to have nothing to say to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as allowing the profession to haemorrhage talent, the Government has missed its own targets for recruitment by an enormous margin and has done so for many years. Any sensible Government would by now have started to ask themselves why.