Headteacher's warning to parents amid playground safety concerns at Mereside Primary Academy

Mereside Primary Academy, in Langdale Road, had safety concerns for younger children after "a small number of parents are becoming agitated with waiting and calling their children out."

It comes as the Delta variant of Covid tightens its grip on the resort – with multiple schools hit by positive cases in recent days and weeks.

In a letter to all resort parents yesterday, director of public health Dr Arif Rajpura wrote: “With case rates rising, it is really important everyone connected to school life – children, parents and teaching staff do all they can to support and follow protective measures in place.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mereside Primary Academy in Langdale Road warned parents in a letter it was "not safe" to call their children out of school instead of waiting patiently.

Reception class bubbles will finish 10 minutes earlier at the end of the day to allow for more space in the playground.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Samantha Upton said: "This is due to continuing concerns over safety at home time with overcrowding.

"It is hoped that by being able to collect our youngest children first there will be no need for older children to be hanging about in the reception playground and it will allow staff to concentrate on handing the children over to parents safely.

"Can I please reiterate, if parents need to speak to staff then please wait until all children have been handed over, as a small number of parents are becoming agitated with waiting and calling their children out.

"This is not safe."

Last week, parents at Layton Primary School were also warned about safety on playgrounds, as headteacher Jonathan Clucas said abusive behaviour towards staff when asked to wear a mask on site would not be tolerated.