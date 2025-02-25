Hambleton Primary Academy are thrilled to announce that they have received "Outstanding" judgements in all areas from their recent Ofsted inspection.

This marks a continued commitment to excellence and provides further validation of the school's ability to provide high-quality education for pupils throughout the 12 years since the last inspection in 2013.

The inspection, conducted on December 17 and 18, 2024, praised the school's exceptional quality of education, strong behaviour and outstanding personal development opportunities. The leadership team, led by Headteacher Holly Wood, were also recognised for their dedication and effectiveness in creating a ‘safe, happy and exciting place to learn and play.’

“We are incredibly proud of this outstanding result,” said Holly, who was acting Headteacher at the last inspection in 2013. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire school community, including our talented staff, supportive parents, and most importantly, our amazing children.”

Hambleton Primary Headteacher Holly Wood (front left) with all pupils and staff celebrating Ofsted ‘Outstanding in all areas’

The Ofsted report highlighted many key strengths of the school.

• This school believes in creating a safe and exciting learning environment where children can thrive. The carefully designed curriculum is both challenging and engaging, helping them build a strong foundation of knowledge in all subjects. This prepares them well for the next stage of their education.

• Teachers are experts in their field and provide personalised support to ensure every child reaches their full potential. The school also offers specialised support for children with learning differences.

• Strong leadership and a focus on continuous improvement guide the school. Children are actively involved in school decisions, making them feel valued and responsible for their learning journey.

• The school uses a variety of methods to assess children's progress and provide regular, constructive feedback. This helps them identify areas for growth and develop a love of learning. The school encourages children to be curious, brave, and resilient in their learning.

Hambleton Primary Academy is part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT). The Trust's CEO, Dean Logan stated: “This is a fantastic endorsement of the work that takes place day in day out at Hambleton. Mrs Wood and her team have the success of pupils at the heart of all they do, as a result, pupils really enjoy being at school. My thanks and congratulations go out to the whole school community.”

Hambleton Primary Academy are committed to building on this success and continuing to provide an outstanding education for all children. The school looks forward to welcoming new families to the Hambleton community and working together to create a bright future for all children.

The full inspection report is available on the school website https://hambletonprimaryacademy.co.uk/about-us/inspection-report