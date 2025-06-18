Green Dog Creative meets the stage in local schools

A group of local children have been involved with Green Dog Creative, a local creative arts company that work towards shows in local schools. With children improving in confidence, vocabulary and language, the children are learning skills for both on and off the stage.

The children will next be involved in “A Night at the Movies”, a large scale show taking place at Penwortham Priory Academy. This show is an ode to all things “movie”, featuring performances from Wicked, Matilda and more.

Parents have given feedback to the school that their children have improved with their literacy skills since attending.

The club has given children throughout Lancashire the opportunity to see the world of performing. And not just this- some young people opt to train as assistant directors and backstage hands.