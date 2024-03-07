Giant dinosaur roams around Montgomery Academy
Pupils at Montgomery Academy, part of The Fylde Coast Academy Trust enjoyed an enormous surprise as part of their 2024 World Book Day celebrations. Throughout the day they had been reading Ray Bradbury's 'A sound of thunder' short story, in which a group of wealthy adventurers travelled back in time to meet a dinosaur. Little did pupils know they were going to meet a 'real' TRex during their lunch break.
‘A Phew Services’ from The Wirral visited Montgomery Academy with a giant 3 metres high TRex and its baby.
Stephen Careless, Headteacher, who came face to face with the dinosaur said, “Education really does come in all forms, sometimes it is scary”.
Liane Coultas, School Librarian said “One of the things I love most about working here is our passion to bring books to life; even by our standards though, this is a first”.
Year 7 pupil Jamie McKean said: “Montgomery staff encourage reading and it helps with our general knowledge.”
His colleague Tyler Brickhill 12 said: “School is a real help if you have not got books at home. In school we have a real library, a digital library and free books at the start of the year”.
Charlie Coates 12 said: “Reading is for everybody”.