Pupils at Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College (TIGHS) are celebrating wonderful GCSE success today after five years of exceptional effort.

Overall, 90% of students achieve a ‘strong pass’ in GCSE English and Maths, 94% of students achieve a ‘standard pass’ in GCSE English and Maths and the average grade in the English Baccalaureate subjects is 7.0.

Humaira Ougradar was awarded the highest grade 9 in eleven of her subjects and grade 8 in one subject. She will be going on to study Chemistry, Maths, Biology and Psychology.

Humaira said: “I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate my GCSE results today with my friends and family. TIGHS has taught me that if you put in the hard work and have faith, achieving your dreams is possible.”

Tasneem Umerji’s exceptional efforts were rewarded with ten grade 9s and two grade 8s. She will study Maths, Chemistry, Computer Science and Criminology at A Level.

Tasneem said: “I can’t believe it! I’m so happy I’ve been able to make the school and my parents proud. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the hard work the teachers have put in, so I want to say thank you and I hope I continue to make them proud.”

Aamina Sikandar then achieved the top grade 9 in seven subjects and grade 8 in four subjects, as well as two Distinction*s. She will be going on to study A Levels in Biology, Chemistry, Psychology and English Language.

Aamina said: “It’s been a lot of hard work to get to where we are today, but seeing my friends and everyone so happy - it really has been worth it. I am excited to see what studying at TIGHS Sixth Form brings.”

Overall, 90% of pupils at the school achieved GCSEs with Grade 5 or higher in English and Maths – one of the school’s best ever results in this measure.

TIGHS pupils also performed exceptionally well in the English Baccalaureate which is awarded to pupils who achieve grades 9-5 in English, Maths, Science, a modern foreign language and History or Geography.

Nationally, fewer than a fifth of pupils achieve the English Baccalaureate and the average grade in the English Baccalaureate subjects is expected to be 4.0 but at TIGHS, 70% of students achieved the English Baccalaureate and the average grade in the English Baccalaureate subjects was 7.0.