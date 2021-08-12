GCSE Results Day 2021: Montgomery Academy in Bispham praises 'humbling maturity' of Year 11 pupils

Stephen Careless, headteacher at the Academy in All Hallows Road, said: "In the most challenging year for both the students and staff at Montgomery, it is with great pride that we celebrate the excellent achievements of our Year 11 students this week. The attitude and maturity of the year group as a whole, from the moment they returned last September, was truly humbling. There are many success stories spread across all ability levels.

"Cancelled summer exams, further lockdowns and a 6-week assessment window were all completely unforeseen situations that students, their parents and our staff had to react to both quickly and positively. These grades are well-earned through hard work and they should feel very proud of their achievements and resilience in a year that thankfully no other Year 11 have had to face.

"I would like to thank all our staff for supporting our students through disrupted learning and changing exam guidance. The most important outcome of these results is that students have achieved and learnt what they need, to continue to be successful in their next steps of education, employment or training. Congratulations to our students and good luck in the future."

James Noble, Amelia Morris, Yulan ChanDelaney, Charlotte Edwards. Pic: Montgomery Academy