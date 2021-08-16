GCSE Results Day 2021: Lytham St Annes High School pupils praised for incredible effort

Pupils at Lytham St Annes High School celebrate GCSE results day

Ray Baker, headteacher at the school on Worsley Road in Ansdell where a a multi-million pound refurbishment is set to start in September, said: “We are all so proud of our students.

"The GCSE results this year are an honest reflection of the hard work, dedication and ability of our 2021 cohort.

"Despite the uncertainty and challenges thrown at our young people during the pandemic, staff and students have worked together to ensure that these results are a true reflection of the

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GCSE results day at Lytham St Annes High School

children and their work.”

These results followed a rigorous process in school in order to meet the criteria and expectations of the exam boards.

This resulted in enormous amounts of work for colleagues, with each child being assessed regularly in all subjects.

Mr Baker thanked colleagues for their work in recent months as the increase to workload and the level of scrutiny was far greater than originally expected.

He added: “A special mention goes to each of our Middle Leaders, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the integrity and validity of these results.

"As such, we are sending children to college with total confidence in their ability to work, learn, study and develop in their chosen courses.”

Tom Cubbon, deputy headteacher, said: “We want to congratulate the children for their individual performances, as well as what they have achieved as a group.

"Each result tells its own story. Like always, we have many, many students with the highest possible grades, but we are equally proud of those students who have surpassed their targets

and shown determination to the do their very, very best.

"The school has worked closely with the local Sixth Forms and Colleges to make sure that students had ambition, purpose and direction.