Pupils at Highfield Leadership Academy are celebrating after receiving their “admirable” GCSE and BTec results

Exams were marked and graded in the normal way this summer despite the disruption to learning over the past few years.

This meant the lenient marking and grading from last summer Was removed and exam results nationally fell to pre-pandemic levels, when teaching and exams took place under normal conditions.

School staff and parents on Thursday (August 24) celebrated with pupils at the school as they progressed onto the next stage of their education or training.

Highfield’s Head Girl, Ikram Lasledj, achieved eight GCSEs including two grade 9s in English Literature and Science and six grade 8s, and a D*D* (Double Distinction*) in Level 2 Health and Fitness.

Ikram, who dreams of pursuing a career in dentistry, has secured a place at Blackpool Sixth Form to study Biology, Chemistry and Maths A levels.

She said: “Coming to Highfield Leadership Academy has been the best decision!

“I am so proud of my grades and have enjoyed contributing to all aspects of academy life.

“The hard work of my teachers has enabled me to achieve my dream grades and their support is honestly something I will never forget. Thank you, Highfield.”

High-achieving Harry Dyson was awarded nine GCSEs , including a grade 9/8 in Science and grade 8s in Maths, Geography, History and Design Technology – plus a DD (Double Distinction) in Level 2 iMedia.

Harry, who was given a taste of university life when he took part in the school’s residential visit to Oxford University recently, aspires to be a Pharmacologist.

Before progressing to university, his next step will see him continue his education at Blackpool Sixth Form where he plans to study A levels in Maths, Biology and Chemistry.

Harry said: “After the disruption of the past two years it has made me even more proud of the results I’ve received.

"I’ve been nervous waiting for my results, so being able to see all these friendly faces has helped.

“I have enjoyed my time at Highfield Leadership Academy, I’ve always felt the teachers and staff were right behind me helping me to be my best.”

Aimee Sandvig, an accomplished Fleetwood Town footballer, is looking forward to starting her A levels at Blackpool Sixth Form College this September.

She plans to study Maths, PE and Psychologist after securing strong GCSE grades.

Aimee’s results included one grade 9 and five grade 8s.

The talented pupil, who aspires to study at university in the UK or USA, said: “I am so pleased with my results – I’ve worked really hard throughout school and am very glad to have achieved these grades.

“I’ve had a great time at Highfield Leadership Academy and will really miss my school family.

“We’ve all supported one another through these difficult times, and I think that this has helped me to be my best.”

Anand Patel, Principal of Highfield Leadership Academy, said: “Congratulations to all our pupils on these admirable results.

“The dedication and hard work from both our pupils and staff students has been truly remarkable, and they should all feel incredibly proud of their accomplishments.