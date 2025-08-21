GCSE Result celebrations for Unity Academy!

By Craig Pugh
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:44 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 15:08 BST
Class of 2025 celebrate GCSE success at Unity Academy!

An array of photographs from Unity Academy's GCSE Results Day 2025

Unity Academy pupils Ashton Day and George Yekeh celebrate

Unity Academy pupils Ashton Day and George Yekeh celebrate Photo: Submitted

Dominic Greetham and Michael Dixon open their results together

Dominic Greetham and Michael Dixon open their results together Photo: Submitted

Unity Academy pupils Wafaa Hamani and Ellie-Mai Lund

Unity Academy pupils Wafaa Hamani and Ellie-Mai Lund Photo: Submitted

Paula Smolaka over the moon whilst being congratulated by a member of Unity's teaching staff

Paula Smolaka over the moon whilst being congratulated by a member of Unity's teaching staff Photo: Submitted

Saraya Smith overjoyed with her results!

Saraya Smith overjoyed with her results! Photo: Submitted

Billie Greatorex and Ruby Cook celebrate together!

Billie Greatorex and Ruby Cook celebrate together! Photo: Submitted

