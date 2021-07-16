Gateway Academy pupils storm the Bastille during French day

Pupils at Gateway Academy in Seymour Road enjoyed making crepes, reciting French poetry, and pelting teachers with water bombs in a remake of the storming of Bastille on French Day.

David Snelling, Year Five teacher and languages leader, said the day was organised to help the children learn more about one of our neighbouring country's cultures.

Pupils also engaged in a whole school house competition, which included children making French monuments out of marshmallows and spaghetti alongside a fact sheet about their chosen monument.

Year five teacher and languages lead David Snelling with Malaya Anson. Pic: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

A makeshift medieval Bastille fortress, which was stormed in Paris in 1789, was also set up on the playground and guarded by teachers - who were pelted with water bombs in order to free the "prisoners."

Mr Snelling hoped the special day would also help with language learning, particularly as Year Six pupils prepare for secondary school.

He said: "The children made crepes and had pain au chocolat, and learned more about French food. The lessons were cross-curricular so we explored different themes of France in each lesson.

"They also learned about the meaning of Bastille Day, embarked on the Tour de France in maths, explored a song from Les Miserables and read French poetry.

Theo Robinson and Maisey Seddon with teacher Dickon Barnaby. Pic: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

"It's always nice to have the opportunity to do cross-curricular activities because it means we can really make the most out of the curriculum. Learning languages is important for pupils, and it helps to teach them more about the cultures of other countries."

Deputy Headteacher Emma Frankland with Darcy Mckenna and Patryk Sroka. Pic: Daniel Martino/JPI Media