Fylde Secondary Schools 2024: Schools ranked in Lytham St Annes and Kirkham based on latest performance data

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 4th Jun 2024, 14:30 BST

Here are the rankings of 10 secondary schools across this Lancashire borough according to Progress 8 scores.

Secondary schools in Fylde have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Fylde secondary schools with the highest Progress 8 scores.

The academic progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4 is based on 8 qualifications.

So here are 10 Fylde secondary schools ranked based on academic performance:

1. Lytham St Annes High School

2. St Bede's Catholic High School

3. The St Anne's College Grammar School

4. Carr Hill High School

5. AKS Lytham

6. Kirkham Grammar School

