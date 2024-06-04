Secondary schools in Fylde have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.
We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Fylde secondary schools with the highest Progress 8 scores.
The academic progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4 is based on 8 qualifications.
So here are 10 Fylde secondary schools ranked based on academic performance:
1. Lytham St Annes High School
The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.16 which is ‘average’.
2. St Bede's Catholic High School
The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.11 which is ‘average’.
3. The St Anne's College Grammar School
The school has an Attainment score of 29.5 which is ‘good’.
4. Carr Hill High School
The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.43 which is ‘below average’.
5. AKS Lytham
The school has an Attainment 8 score of 40.8 which is ‘very good’.
6. Kirkham Grammar School
The school has an Attainment 8 score of 47.9 which is ‘very good’.
