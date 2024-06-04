Secondary schools in Fylde have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Fylde secondary schools with the highest Progress 8 scores.

The academic progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4 is based on 8 qualifications.

So here are 10 Fylde secondary schools ranked based on academic performance:

1 . Lytham St Annes High School The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.16 which is 'average'.

2 . St Bede's Catholic High School The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.11 which is 'average'.

3 . The St Anne's College Grammar School The school has an Attainment score of 29.5 which is 'good'.

4 . Carr Hill High School The school has a Progress 8 score of -0.43 which is 'below average'.

5 . AKS Lytham The school has an Attainment 8 score of 40.8 which is 'very good'.