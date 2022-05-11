AKS Lytham based on Clifton Drive South is in the running for the award in recognition of the Year 7 geography residential trip to Ingleton which ran last summer for 63 pupils.

Nicholas O'Loughlin, head of geography and residentials co-ordinator, was delighted to hear that AKS had been shortlisted for the award and is looking forward to attending the prestigious awards luncheon this month when a winner will be announced.

He said: "The residential is an annual trip for the Year 7 students, and I was deeply disappointed that the previous year’s trip could not, understandably, take place.

"I was particularly keen to make this trip happen for the students as I truly believe that this is an important aspect of their time in school, especially as their own Year 6 residentials had also been cancelled."

Take a look at our gallery of pictures from the trip.

1. AKS annual school trip The residential is an annual trip for the Year 7 students at AKS. Here they are pictured at Yordas Cave Photo: AKS Photo Sales

2. AKS annual school trip AKS pupils at Ingleton Quarry Photo: AKS Photo Sales

3. AKS annual school trip AKS pupils at Ribblehead Viaduct Photo: AKS Photo Sales

4. AKS annual school trip Ingleton Waterfalls walk Photo: AKS Photo Sales