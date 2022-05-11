AKS Year 7 geography residential trip to Ingleton which has been shortlisted for the 'My Best School Trip' award in the School Travel Awards 2022

Fylde school shortlisted for My Best School Trip in prestigious School Travel Awards 2022

A Fylde coast school has been shortlisted for the ‘My Best School Trip’ award, which is part of the prestigious School Travel Awards 2022.

By Julia Bennett
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 10:06 am

AKS Lytham based on Clifton Drive South is in the running for the award in recognition of the Year 7 geography residential trip to Ingleton which ran last summer for 63 pupils.

Nicholas O'Loughlin, head of geography and residentials co-ordinator, was delighted to hear that AKS had been shortlisted for the award and is looking forward to attending the prestigious awards luncheon this month when a winner will be announced.

He said: "The residential is an annual trip for the Year 7 students, and I was deeply disappointed that the previous year’s trip could not, understandably, take place.

"I was particularly keen to make this trip happen for the students as I truly believe that this is an important aspect of their time in school, especially as their own Year 6 residentials had also been cancelled."

Take a look at our gallery of pictures from the trip.

1. AKS annual school trip

The residential is an annual trip for the Year 7 students at AKS. Here they are pictured at Yordas Cave

Photo: AKS

Photo Sales

2. AKS annual school trip

AKS pupils at Ingleton Quarry

Photo: AKS

Photo Sales

3. AKS annual school trip

AKS pupils at Ribblehead Viaduct

Photo: AKS

Photo Sales

4. AKS annual school trip

Ingleton Waterfalls walk

Photo: AKS

Photo Sales
Fylde
Next Page
Page 1 of 2