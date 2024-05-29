Fylde Primary Schools ranked 2024: Top 15 primary schools in Lytham, Ansdell and St Annes

By Sam Quine
Published 29th May 2024, 18:06 BST

The top 15 performing primary schools across this Lancashire borough according to official statistics.

The best performing primary schools in the borough of Fylde have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Fylde primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 15 best Fylde schools based on academic performance - including schools in Lytham, Ansdell and St Annes:

1. St Peter's Catholic Primary School, Lytham

The school has 84% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 10% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

2. Lytham Hall Park Primary School, Lytham

The school has 82% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 13% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

3. Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School, Lytham St Annes

The school has 73% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 20% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

4. Ansdell Primary School, Ansdell

The school has 76% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 3% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

5. Lytham Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, Lytham

The school has 75% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 9% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

6. St Annes on Sea St Thomas' Church of England Primary School, St Annes

The school has 68% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 3% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

