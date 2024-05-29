The best performing primary schools in the borough of Fylde have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Fylde primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 15 best Fylde schools based on academic performance - including schools in Lytham, Ansdell and St Annes:

1 . St Peter's Catholic Primary School, Lytham The school has 84% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 10% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. Photo Sales

2 . Lytham Hall Park Primary School, Lytham The school has 82% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 13% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. Photo Sales

3 . Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School, Lytham St Annes The school has 73% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 20% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. Photo Sales

4 . Ansdell Primary School, Ansdell The school has 76% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 3% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. Photo Sales

5 . Lytham Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, Lytham The school has 75% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 9% of pupils achieving at a higher standard. Photo Sales