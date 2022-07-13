Voting – a regular occurence in the House of Commons and also being undertaken by Conservative MPs currently in the contest for a new leader – was a key element of the the democracy topic of the extraordinary assembly – and it was followed for Mr Menzies by a tour of the school, meeting staff and pupils.

Mr Menzies said: “I was grateful to be invited to join school assembly, where everyone learned about voting.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies with headteacher Kate Walker and pupils on his visit to Pear Tree Specialist School, Kirkham

“It was lovely to see so many happy faces and to get a glimpse at the incredible things headteacher Mrs Walker and her team are doing.

“I know how hard they work at Pear Tree School for young people in Fylde and elsewhere in Lancashire.

“As the school community continues to grow I made clear Mrs Walker and her team will always have my support.”

Kate Walker, headteacher at Pear Tree, which currently has 102 pupils, all with special needs, said: “It was great to have Mr Menzies join our school for the morning.

"The children enjoyed him attending our school assembly focusing on democracy as part of our work on British values.