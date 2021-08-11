Fylde coast sixth-formers celebrate success in wake of A-level Results Day 2021

Across the UK the proportion of top grades handed out to students increased to 45 per cent this year.

The record-breaking results saw 37 per cent of all A-level students in England get three As or better – which is more than double the 17.9 per cent in 2019, the last year exams were held.

Students and staff faced myriad challenges while adapting to home learning during the pandemic, but their determination and dedication cemented thousands of university places nationwide.

Formal exams were cancelled this year for the second year running, after education settings were closed in January due to Covid.

Grades were set by teachers this year instead, which were then quality-assured by exam boards via an evidence-checking process - but fewer than one per cent of grades were amended.

Jeremy Quartermain, headteacher at Rossall School, said: "I am incredibly proud of our Upper Sixth Form students. The outstanding results they have achieved are indicative of the resilience that they have demonstrated throughout the most challenging of times.

“These results are very well deserved and we are thrilled that so many of our students are progressing to academically rigorous courses at elite universities within the UK and overseas."

David Harrow, headteacher at AKS Lytham, added: "Our students’ hard-earned grades sit alongside a huge range of achievements in so many areas that complement and transcend the academic. People who excel at sport, music, drama, in our CCF, as part of Round Square, or in a host of other areas, have worked hard to build an excellent portfolio of experiences and are now heading off to leading universities across the UK, as they do every year.

“In pursuing their passions and achieving their ambitions, our aim is that our students move into the next stages of their lives with the ability and motivation to change their worlds. So, whilst it is bittersweet to say goodbye to such a wonderful year group, we are very excited to watch their achievements in the years to come."

St Mary's Catholic Academy Sixth Form in Blackpool also celebrated success with a 100 per cent pass rate among students.

Jennifer Burrough, head of Sixth Form, said: "Part of our success is due to the close family feel of our Sixth Form.

"We offer a clear support system which enables every student to receive the targeted help they need."

Simon Eccles, the Academy's headteacher, added: "We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

"Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future."

