All the schools and nurseries across the Fylde Coast that received new Ofsteds in Spring

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Jun 2025, 09:50 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2025, 09:50 BST

This spring, 13 schools, colleges and nurseries across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast received new Ofsted reports.

Schools, colleges and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out over the last three months.

If an educational establishment requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in March, April and May below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

Report published May 19 following an inspection on April 8-9. Deemed to have maintaing good standards. Highlights: caring and compassionate school; pupils accomplish personal and academic success; various clubs. Improvements needed: the development of pupils’ writing skills is variable. Previous inspection: Good.

2. St Teresa's Catholic Primary School

Report published May 19 following an inspection on April 8-9. Deemed to have maintaing good standards. Highlights: caring and compassionate school; pupils accomplish personal and academic success; various clubs. Improvements needed: the development of pupils' writing skills is variable. Previous inspection: Good.

Report published May 16 following an inspection on Mar 25-26. Classed as 'good' for all categories. Highlights: welcoming school; pupils behave & achieve well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: learning activities do not always match the knowledge pupils should learn; assessment strategies. Previous inspection: Good.

3. Thornton Cleveleys Baines Endowed VC Primary School

Report published May 16 following an inspection on Mar 25-26. Classed as 'good' for all categories. Highlights: welcoming school; pupils behave & achieve well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: learning activities do not always match the knowledge pupils should learn; assessment strategies. Previous inspection: Good.

Report published May 14 following an inspection on Mar 18-19. Deemed to have maintaing good standards. Highlights: pupils thrive in the school's family atmosphere; pupils behave & achieve well; range of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: essential knowledge not indentified in some subjects; checks on learning. Previous inspection: Good.

4. Norbreck Primary Academy

Report published May 14 following an inspection on Mar 18-19. Deemed to have maintaing good standards. Highlights: pupils thrive in the school's family atmosphere; pupils behave & achieve well; range of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: essential knowledge not indentified in some subjects; checks on learning. Previous inspection: Good.

Report published May 13 following an inspection onApr 8. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: coherent curriculum that helps children 'grow, explore and discover'; kind and caring staff; effective partnerships with parents . Improvements needed: build on staff's existing good teaching. Previous inspection: N/A.

5. Peekaboo Nursery Cleveleys

Report published May 13 following an inspection onApr 8. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: coherent curriculum that helps children 'grow, explore and discover'; kind and caring staff; effective partnerships with parents . Improvements needed: build on staff's existing good teaching. Previous inspection: N/A.

Report published May 12 following an inspection on Mar 25-26. Ungraded inspection suggests school could be outstanding. Highlights: exceptionally nurturing school; pupils behave & achieve well; thoughtfully designed ambitious curriculum . Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Good.

6. St Annes on Sea St Thomas' Church of England Primary School

Report published May 12 following an inspection on Mar 25-26. Ungraded inspection suggests school could be outstanding. Highlights: exceptionally nurturing school; pupils behave & achieve well; thoughtfully designed ambitious curriculum . Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Good.

