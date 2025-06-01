Schools, colleges and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out over the last three months.

If an educational establishment requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in March, April and May below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

1 . Fylde Coast Ofsteds in Spring All the schools and nurseries across the Fylde Coast that received new Ofsteds in Spring | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . St Teresa's Catholic Primary School Report published May 19 following an inspection on April 8-9. Deemed to have maintaing good standards. Highlights: caring and compassionate school; pupils accomplish personal and academic success; various clubs. Improvements needed: the development of pupils’ writing skills is variable. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Thornton Cleveleys Baines Endowed VC Primary School Report published May 16 following an inspection on Mar 25-26. Classed as 'good' for all categories. Highlights: welcoming school; pupils behave & achieve well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: learning activities do not always match the knowledge pupils should learn; assessment strategies. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Norbreck Primary Academy Report published May 14 following an inspection on Mar 18-19. Deemed to have maintaing good standards. Highlights: pupils thrive in the school's family atmosphere; pupils behave & achieve well; range of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: essential knowledge not indentified in some subjects; checks on learning. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Peekaboo Nursery Cleveleys Report published May 13 following an inspection onApr 8. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: coherent curriculum that helps children 'grow, explore and discover'; kind and caring staff; effective partnerships with parents . Improvements needed: build on staff's existing good teaching. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . St Annes on Sea St Thomas' Church of England Primary School Report published May 12 following an inspection on Mar 25-26. Ungraded inspection suggests school could be outstanding. Highlights: exceptionally nurturing school; pupils behave & achieve well; thoughtfully designed ambitious curriculum . Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps Photo Sales