Fusing fun, fitness and fundraising for National School Sports Week

Highfield Leadership Academy marked National School Sports Week with an action-packed programme, capturing the energy and spirit of the nationwide #AlwaysActive campaign. The week served not only as a celebration of the school’s sporting talent, but as a powerful reflection of the school’s ongoing commitment to the health, wellbeing and personal development of its pupils.

Sporting activity plays a central role in life at Highfield. Beyond the physical benefits, regular exercise is known to improve focus, confidence and emotional wellbeing – qualities that are nurtured and encouraged throughout the school’s curriculum. National School Sports Week offered the perfect platform to reinforce those values and inspire every pupil to embrace an active, healthy lifestyle.

The week’s headline event – Star Sports #AlwaysActive Day – brought together pupils from all year groups for a thrilling mix of athletic competition and light-hearted team-based challenges. Traditional events including the 100m sprint, long jump and javelin were paired with entertaining favourites such as the balloon relay, three-legged race and tug of war. With energy and enthusiasm in abundance, the event echoed the UK-wide celebration of sport and its vital role in building confidence, character, teamwork and resilience among young people.

Amid a day filled with remarkable efforts, a few individuals delivered standout performances. Year 8 pupils Nevaeh Fenton and Charlie Fairweather excelled in the javelin, with throws of 17.75 metres and 23 metres respectively. Meanwhile, Kai Boyes impressed with exceptional times in both the 100m and 400m, with the Year 10 pupil completing the sprint in 11.5 seconds and the longer distance in just 1 minute and 5 seconds. These impressive accomplishments reflect the dedication and talent that Highfield continues to nurture through its sports provision.

Leading by example during National School Sports Week, PE teacher Conor Munn took on the formidable National 3 Peaks Challenge, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales – over the course of two days. Despite extremely adverse weather conditions, he successfully completed the challenge and raised £2,107 for Blackpool Young Carers, bringing his total fundraising for the charity to an outstanding £10,500 over the past four years.

Reflecting on the experience, Mr Munn said:

“Each mountain tested us physically and mentally, with over 11 hours of climbing in total, but the motivation of supporting such an important charity kept us going. As a group, we raised more than £30,000 for Blackpool Carers Centre, helping them continue their amazing work in providing guidance, support and opportunities for the young people in our community who take on caring roles. I’m incredibly proud to contribute to such an important and vital cause.”

To celebrate Mr Munn’s achievement and further support the cause, the school hosted a charity fundraising event for pupils in Years 7 and 8. In exchange for a small cash donation or contribution of a non-perishable food item, pupils took part in a range of fun activities, including a staff sponge throw, golf target challenge and crossbar football challenge. Blackpool Football Club and Community Trust showed their support by sending along their mascot, Bloomfield Bear, for a special appearance and reunion with Highfield’s own mascot, Bill the Bull. The Community Trust also kindly donated a signed football, which was awarded to one of the participating pupils in recognition of their enthusiasm and effort.

Highfield celebrated its sporting talent on Star Sports #AlwaysActive Day.

Thanks to the generosity of pupils, families and staff, the school raised £222 for Blackpool Young Carers and gathered over 100 food items which were donated to Amazing Graze – a local charity supporting the homeless, vulnerable, isolated, elderly and those experiencing poverty in Blackpool.

Kim Greenwood, Principal at Highfield Leadership Academy, commended the school community, saying:

“The success of the events during National School Sports Week is a testament to our collective spirit – not only in celebrating physical activity and healthy competition, but also in reinforcing the strong relationships we share with our wider community. I am proud that Highfield continues to lead by example, instilling values that extend beyond the classroom and prepare our young people to become active, compassionate and socially responsible citizens of the future.”