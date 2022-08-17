From after-school dance club to world champions - Blackpool teens win top street dance trophies on their own doorstep
A group of talented teenagers from the Fylde Coast are celebrating after coming first place in their categories at the prestigious UDO World Street Dance Championships last weekend.
The seven boys brought home six trophies – including two first place prizes.
Dylan Dennis, 15, was crowned world champion in the Under 16 solo category.
He said: “We were rehearsing for months solidly and now we’re champions. We competed in 2019 but didn’t make it to the finals so the work has paid off.”
They battled against 230 teams from 30 countries at the four day event.
Michael Omoruyi, 14, and Ethan Early, 15, were also crowned world champions in the Under 16 intermediate duo category.
The boys all train at Skool Of Street, a community dance school on Back Reads Road.
Read More
And the lottery-funded charity introduced Dylan to street dance.
They ran an after-school dance club once a week at Revoe Learning Academy, where Dylan was a year four pupil.
Dylan added: “I enjoyed school but the dance class was the highlight of my week”.
Then he got a scholarship to train at the performing arts school and upped his commitment to dance.
The crew danced to a medley of popular songs remixed in a hip hop style.
They also had success in June, when members of the group won battles and came second in Calling U Out - a national competition that was also held at the Winter Gardens.
Samantha Bell Docherty, co-director, said: "They were all really focused and positive all weekend. Proud is an understatement! It’s been a long time coming for these boys.”