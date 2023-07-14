News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying teen for pictures
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed

Free school meals to continue as part of £3.5m lifeline

Vouchers for free schools meals will continue to be handed out in Blackpool as part of government-backed measures to help residents cope with the cost of living crisis.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:39 BST

It was revealed in February Blackpool Council would receive almost £3.5m from the fourth tranche of the government’s Household Support Fund covering the financial year between April and the end of March 2024.

The council has now agreed how the funding will be spent with the biggest chunk of £1.7m being used to extend free school meals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eligible families will continue to receive support during school holidays usingvouchers distributed by schools.

Help will include free school mealsHelp will include free school meals
Help will include free school meals
Most Popular

Vouchers will be issued at the rate of £15 per week for each child entitled to free school meals.

A further £75,000 will be set aside to help care leavers with the increased cost of food, while £450,000 will be put into a discretionary support scheme for residents facing hardship with energy, water and food bills.

People will have to apply for payments which will normally be paid directly to the utility supplier.

Hide Ad

A cost of living grant funding scheme has also been developed aimed at helping voluntary community organisations to develop a range of support initiatives.

Hide Ad

A council report says these would include “a broad range of projects” such as warm hubs and activity hubs designed to offer a welcoming haven for residents struggling at home.

A total of £780,000 has been allocated to the fund, and initiatives could also be supplemented with funding from the council’s public health budget.

Advice and information services, including help managing debts and a telephone support line will receive £270,000, while £180,000 will be used for administrator expenses and as a contingency fund.

Hide Ad

This latest round of funding takes the total level of support provided to Blackpool residents to £8,092,633.

The Household Support Fund is a discretionary fund provided to local authorities, enabling them to provide support to vulnerable families struggling to cover essential costs who may not be eligible for other government support schemes.

Hide Ad

Other government support includes means-tested £900 cost of living payments, a £150 payment for disabled people, and £300 for pensioner households, while the energy price guarantee is also protecting people from rising energy costs this year until the end of March 2024.

Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool CouncilPeople