It was revealed in February Blackpool Council would receive almost £3.5m from the fourth tranche of the government’s Household Support Fund covering the financial year between April and the end of March 2024.

The council has now agreed how the funding will be spent with the biggest chunk of £1.7m being used to extend free school meals.

Eligible families will continue to receive support during school holidays usingvouchers distributed by schools.

Help will include free school meals

Vouchers will be issued at the rate of £15 per week for each child entitled to free school meals.

A further £75,000 will be set aside to help care leavers with the increased cost of food, while £450,000 will be put into a discretionary support scheme for residents facing hardship with energy, water and food bills.

People will have to apply for payments which will normally be paid directly to the utility supplier.

A cost of living grant funding scheme has also been developed aimed at helping voluntary community organisations to develop a range of support initiatives.

A council report says these would include “a broad range of projects” such as warm hubs and activity hubs designed to offer a welcoming haven for residents struggling at home.

A total of £780,000 has been allocated to the fund, and initiatives could also be supplemented with funding from the council’s public health budget.

Advice and information services, including help managing debts and a telephone support line will receive £270,000, while £180,000 will be used for administrator expenses and as a contingency fund.

This latest round of funding takes the total level of support provided to Blackpool residents to £8,092,633.

The Household Support Fund is a discretionary fund provided to local authorities, enabling them to provide support to vulnerable families struggling to cover essential costs who may not be eligible for other government support schemes.

