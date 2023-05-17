More than 260 books are available as part of The Big Children's Book Giveaway – an initiative launched by former councillor Peter Wright.

Mr Wright, who teaches ancient history at Blackpool Sixth, launched the book giveaway at the Community Grocery, based at Kings Church Blackpool, on Bispham Road in Bispham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The books have been funded thanks to Mr Wright’s former Greenlands ward budget, charity Classics for All, and private donations from individuals.

Peter Wright and Chris Lowry with books donated to the Community Grocery in Blackpool

He said: “I am passionate about the power of literacy and making reading accessible for our Blackpool children.

“I'm thrilled to launch a book giveaway for children in Greenlands which will be based at our wonderful Community Grocery. We have 260 books to give away to local children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The books include Bunny vs Monkey by Jamie Smart; Myths, Monsters, and Mayhem in Ancient Greece by James Davies; and The Not-So-Scary Snorklum by Paul Bright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wright added: “I've picked these titles to inspire children of all ages, from early readers to older children.

The books have been part-funded by Peter Wright's former ward budget, charity Classics for All, and private donations from individuals. Pictured: Peter Wright and Chris Lowry

"They are highly visual so should appeal to even reluctant readers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A massive thank you to Clover Anyon at the library and to Chris Lowry at the Community Grocery for helping with this project.

“Let's get these books into homes!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To claim a book go along to the Community Grocery while stocks last. The offer is limited to one book per child.

Alishia Dawson, Arron Simpson Chris Lowry, Peter Wright and Linda Newlands with books donated to the Community Grocery in Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

All books come with a Library Services joining form, a flyer about library events, and information about the Community Grocery.

The Community Grocery aims to bridge the gap between supermarkets and food banks by helping local people struggling with rising food costs.

Run by national charity The Message Trust, in partnership with Kings Church, the grocery allows residents to sign up for regular discounted goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can then visit the store to fill a basket with fresh fruit, tinned goods and frozen food, for just £4 - saving around £25 to £30 a visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad