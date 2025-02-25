Free breakfast clubs coming to all these Lancashire schools

School breakfast clubs are expanding | unknown

More than a dozen Lancashire schools are to take part in a government programme piloting breakfast clubs.

Ministers have pledged to roll out the scheme nationwide, but are first doing so in 750 primary facilities from April.

All children in the schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare every day. The idea is to help support parents into work by enabling them to drop their children off half an hour earlier - and ensure no child starts the school day hungry.

Schools will be encouraged to offer healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts - from wheat bisks and porridge to fresh fruit and yoghurt. Activities like arts and crafts, educational puzzles, reading and more will also be on offer.

Research has shown breakfast clubs can have a lasting impact on children’s behaviour and improve reading and writing and maths ages by two months on average.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said of the pilot programme: “Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of our Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country.

Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn.

“Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life.”

Schools for the trial were chosen from a variety of locations across England and will receive funding to cover food and staffing costs.

Which Lancashire schools are piloting the free breakfast clubs?

The following 14 schools are taking part:

Audley Infant School, Blackburn

Balderstone St Leonard's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, Balderstone

Broughton-in-Amounderness Church of England Primary School, Preston

Burscough Village Primary School, Burscough

Clayton-le-Woods Church of England Primary School, Chorley

Coppull St John's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, Chorley

Maharishi Free School, Lathom

Medlar-with-Wesham Church of England Primary School, Fylde

Morecambe and Heysham Torrisholme Community Primary School, Morecambe

Pendle Primary Academy, Pendle

Rawtenstall Balladen Community Primary School, Rawtenstall

Sharneyford Primary School, Bacup

St. Mary's Catholic Primary School, Euxton

St Mary's CofE Primary School, Rawtenstall