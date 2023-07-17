Former pupils at St Aidan's school remember being taught by Jimmy Armfield's son and congratulate the PE teacher on retirement
John Armfield, 60, officially left St Aidan’s school at an emotional ceremony on July 10, 2023.
‘enjoy the golf course’
Former pupils, parents and teachers wished him a ‘wonderful retirement’, adding he deserves to ‘enjoy the golf course’.
“So many youngsters owe you so much”, said Johnny Ashcroft.
‘a very good goalkeeper’
Facebook comments also described the son of the Blackpool FC legend as ‘a very good goalkeeper’ and ‘one of the best coaches at St Aidans’.
One wrote: “I remember him playing for Kingsfield on a Sunday morning”.
John grew up watching his dad play at Bloomfield Road.
‘great banter with the kids’
Some remember Mr Armfield’s ‘great banter with the kids’.
Paul Worsley recalls being in Mr Armfield’s ‘first ever lesson’. He wrote: “We had some banter back then in the day re Blackpool & Preston.”
dedicated to sports and PE
Sarah Jenkinson Skelton remembers scoring a penalty against the PE teacher ‘when girls weren't allowed to play football’.
Rebecca Singer described John as an amazing teacher who ‘always encouraged me when doing the 600m on sports day’.
John was the driving force behind getting a brand new sports facility – which is why the school have named the hall after Mr Armfield.
He’d been fighting to get a proper sports hall since the 1960s and it was finally opened at the ceremony last week.
The new £1.5million sports hall was part-funded by the Diocese of Blackburn.