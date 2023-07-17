John Armfield, 60, officially left St Aidan’s school at an emotional ceremony on July 10, 2023.

‘enjoy the golf course’

Former pupils, parents and teachers wished him a ‘wonderful retirement’, adding he deserves to ‘enjoy the golf course’.

BLACKPOOL - 10-07-23 Retiring PE school teacher John Armfield, at the official opening of the school sports hall, named after the teacher who has been at the school for 37 years, at St Aidan's Church of England High School, Preesall.

“So many youngsters owe you so much”, said Johnny Ashcroft.

‘a very good goalkeeper’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook comments also described the son of the Blackpool FC legend as ‘a very good goalkeeper’ and ‘one of the best coaches at St Aidans’.

One wrote: “I remember him playing for Kingsfield on a Sunday morning”.

John grew up watching his dad play at Bloomfield Road.

‘great banter with the kids’

Some remember Mr Armfield’s ‘great banter with the kids’.

Paul Worsley recalls being in Mr Armfield’s ‘first ever lesson’. He wrote: “We had some banter back then in the day re Blackpool & Preston.”

dedicated to sports and PE

Sarah Jenkinson Skelton remembers scoring a penalty against the PE teacher ‘when girls weren't allowed to play football’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Singer described John as an amazing teacher who ‘always encouraged me when doing the 600m on sports day’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John was the driving force behind getting a brand new sports facility – which is why the school have named the hall after Mr Armfield.

He’d been fighting to get a proper sports hall since the 1960s and it was finally opened at the ceremony last week.