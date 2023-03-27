Former principals of St Annes College Grammar School to appeal abuse case ban

The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) said Sheila and Stephen Welsby, who retired from their principal roles at St Annes College Grammar School four years ago, "breached safeguarding obligations" in the case in 2018.

A panel heard the accused teacher had told them that he loved the pupil concerned and the TRA recommended an indefinite ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abigail Welsby, who took over as principal from her parents, confirmed they intend to appeal and said in a statement on behalf of the school regarding the case: “Following a hearing of the TRA the retired principals of SACGS were given prohibition orders, based on evidence which they highly dispute about an incident which happened almost five years ago, whereby they immediately suspended a former member of staff (who was subsequently convicted of child offences) and contacted the Local Authority Designated Officer within one hour of doing so.

St Annes College Grammar School

"This was during the school summer holidays, but there were six young children on-site that day and this individual posed a threat to safeguarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“SACGS has always placed the safeguarding of all pupils as its highest priority and will continue to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The retired principals have kept our children safe at SACGS for over 35 years, and strongly disagree with the TRA decision, which they believe is both disproportionate and vindictive and will now be appealing this outcome through the appropriate channels.

“It’s business as usual in school today, as it has been for almost five years since this event.

"Miss Welsby has been the principal for four years now (albeit without changing her title from vice-principal) and will continue to be so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’d like to thank all of our SACGS community, staff and parents, who continue to support us all and our wonderful school so strongly. We really do appreciate it.”

Miss Welsby added that parents had been very supportive to the school since the announcement of the suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad