Former Blackpool Sixth Student Charley Baines Launches First Solo Art Exhibition

By Caroline Cameron
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:29 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 14:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Blackpool Sixth is celebrating the success of former student Charley Baines, who has launched her first solo art exhibition, Please Believe Me. The exhibition is being held at Hive Urban Farm Shop and Café on Church Street, Blackpool, and runs until January 4, 2024.

Charley’s remarkable portraits are gaining widespread recognition for their focus on celebrating and giving voice to the overlooked and underappreciated in society. Earlier this year, one of her pieces was selected from over 20,000 submissions to be featured in the prestigious Royal Academy Young Artists Summer Show.

Visitors to the exhibition can not only admire Charley's powerful artwork but also enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of the café, which offers drinks, meals, and locally-sourced farm shop produce. Charley will also be accepting commissions and creating new pieces on-site throughout the exhibition's duration. Her original paintings, printed works, and custom tote bags are available for purchase, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of her work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please Believe Me promises to be the first of many solo exhibitions for Charley, whose future in the art world looks exceptionally bright. Blackpool Sixth congratulates Charley on this significant milestone and wishes her continued success.

Art enthusiasts and holiday visitors alike are encouraged to stop by Hive Urban Farm Shop and Café this festive season to support this local talent and enjoy her inspiring creations.

Related topics:BlackpoolCafe
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice