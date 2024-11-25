Former Blackpool Sixth Student Charley Baines Launches First Solo Art Exhibition
Charley’s remarkable portraits are gaining widespread recognition for their focus on celebrating and giving voice to the overlooked and underappreciated in society. Earlier this year, one of her pieces was selected from over 20,000 submissions to be featured in the prestigious Royal Academy Young Artists Summer Show.
Visitors to the exhibition can not only admire Charley's powerful artwork but also enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of the café, which offers drinks, meals, and locally-sourced farm shop produce. Charley will also be accepting commissions and creating new pieces on-site throughout the exhibition's duration. Her original paintings, printed works, and custom tote bags are available for purchase, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of her work.
Please Believe Me promises to be the first of many solo exhibitions for Charley, whose future in the art world looks exceptionally bright. Blackpool Sixth congratulates Charley on this significant milestone and wishes her continued success.
Art enthusiasts and holiday visitors alike are encouraged to stop by Hive Urban Farm Shop and Café this festive season to support this local talent and enjoy her inspiring creations.