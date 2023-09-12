News you can trust since 1873
Football stadium opens at Mayfield Primary School and is the first of its kind as headteacher aims to make learning fun

A primary school in St Annes is on a mission to make learning fun – with a real-life football stadium being the latest addition to their grounds.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:34 BST
The Fylde mayor visited Mayfield Primary School to officially open their impressive St Patricks Road Football Stadium on Sept 08.

The unique sports grounds, with help from local business sponsors, will host numerous “Mayfield Mini League” tournaments including The Denton Cup.

It is part of the school’s mission to make learning as fun as possible – including creating quirky videos for TikTok.

They also have mini-golf, remote control car racing and state-of-the-art full working theatre – prompting their social media tagline ‘Does your school do this?’

Mr Glyn Denton, Headteacher of New Mayfield Primary School said: “We look to innovate as much as we can and base every effort and action upon what our children both need and wish for. The stadium, the first of its kind, is a shining example of our investment in the broad, exciting curriculum that the children desire. Primary school years should be about great memories and fun, we look forward to our brand-new stadium doing just that for our children”

