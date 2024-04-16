Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The facility will be built at Flakefleet Primary School and will be able to accommodate up to 16 pupils.

It comes after the overwhelming majority of respondents to a public consultation into the plans backed the proposal. Out of 29 people who replied, 25 “strongly agreed”, while two others tended to do so. One person was neutral to the idea and only one tended to disagree.

A public meeting was also held on the issue at the Northfleet Avenue school in November last year.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet has now agreed to approve the funding for the building alterations or adaptations that will be necessary to deliver the unit.