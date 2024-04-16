Fleetwood's Flakefleet Primary School to add new special needs facility

A new unit for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is to be created at a Fleetwood primary school.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Apr 2024, 17:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The facility will be built at Flakefleet Primary School and will be able to accommodate up to 16 pupils. 

>>>Sign up for our free newsletters now

It comes after the overwhelming majority of respondents to a public consultation into the plans backed the proposal.  Out of 29 people who replied, 25 “strongly agreed”, while two others tended to do so.  One person was neutral to the idea and only one tended to disagree.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A public meeting was also held on the issue at the Northfleet Avenue school  in November last year.  

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet has now agreed to approve the funding for the building alterations or adaptations that will be necessary to deliver the unit.

According to the Department for Education, the school - some of whose children memorably appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2019 - currently has 483 pupils, with capacity for 538.

Related topics:Britain's Got TalentLancashire County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.