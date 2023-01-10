Lancashire County Council last month registered an expression of interest with the government-established Youth Investment Fund - and its submission has now been accepted.

The authority next has to set out its full plans for the Milton Street facility, which include modernisation, redecoration and a new roof. It also wants to make better use of storage spaces to ensure that the site can be operated as flexibly as possible. The site already benefits from extensive - and secure - outdoor space.

Having focussed its expression of interest on how the renovations could improve outcomes for young people within the 11-18 age range targeted by the fund, the full application will outline how services for that group are part of the wider “early help” work undertaken at the site for younger children and whole families. The fund can also be used to support projects that would benefit young adults with special educational needs and disabilities up to the age of 25.

The children and family wellbeing centre in Fleetwood could be set for significant improvements (image: Google)

A County Hall cabinet meeting at which the decision to bid was approved in December heard that the facelift would mean that the building would be able to accommodate more members of the public and expand the number of groups running side-by-side - with a focus on different organisations providing wide-ranging support and activities from a single site.

A report to cabinet members said that the full offering could include “safe space provision for young people on a Friday evening, LGBT+ groups, support for young people with additional needs and disabilities, sporting and creative activities, or one-to-one support, advice

and guidance in accessing education, training and work or mental health support”.

The amount being sought from the £368m fund has not been disclosed, but the Victorian school building - which once housed Milton Street Primary School - has “a number of significant condition and carbon issues”, including its oil-fired heating system, the cabinet document added.

If the funding application is successful, a ground source heat pump, solar panels and LED lighting would likely be installed.

