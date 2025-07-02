FCAT’s WIKI Team is leading the way at inaugural conference for literacy in education

Guest Speaker addressing WIKI Conference attendees Louise Banks (Head of English at Garstang Community Academy). Picture: Craig Pugh

A dedicated team from the Fylde Coast Academy Trust, based in Blackpool, who have created their own Literacy Strategy (WIKI - What I Know Is), to support students both in and beyond the Fylde Coast, is being celebrated for their work in bringing together schools and organisations committed to closing the literacy gap. The event, held in Manchester served as a launch platform for innovation and the sharing of best practice to support students particularly in areas of deprivation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This inaugural WIKI Conference, supported by the Early Years Foundation, saw educators, programme leaders, and supportive organisations from across the North West engaging enthusiastically in discussions aimed at improving literacy for students in less privileged areas.

The Fylde-based WIKI team, whose efforts ensured the smooth running and impact of the day, expressed their delight at the overwhelming positive feedback. "Our goal was to create a space where educators could connect, share their successes, and collectively brainstorm new approaches to improving literacy outcomes" says Programme Lead, Zoe Walsh, “The energy and commitment in the room were truly inspiring, and we believe the ideas generated here will have a tangible impact on young lives across our region."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees praised the approach of the WIKI team. "Seeing so many colleagues network and share ideas was fantastic to see”, commented one teacher. The highlight was “brainstorming new ideas and spending the day with teachers and people who are excited and inspiring” added another participant.

Wiki Team excited to kickstart the inaugural WIKI Conference Left to right - Zoe Walsh (Project Lead), Lynette Parkinson (Data./Website Lead), Estelle Bellamy (FCAT Director), Natasha Bennett (English as an Additional Language/Primary Lead. Picture: Craig Pugh

The success of this conference underscores the vital role that collaboration and shared expertise play in addressing educational disparities. The WIKI team's commitment to facilitating such an event has undoubtedly laid the groundwork for further innovation and positive change in literacy provision for students across the North West. Subsequently, building on the success of the day, plans for next year’s conference are already underway!