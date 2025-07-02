FCAT’s WIKI Team is leading the way at inaugural conference for literacy in education
This inaugural WIKI Conference, supported by the Early Years Foundation, saw educators, programme leaders, and supportive organisations from across the North West engaging enthusiastically in discussions aimed at improving literacy for students in less privileged areas.
The Fylde-based WIKI team, whose efforts ensured the smooth running and impact of the day, expressed their delight at the overwhelming positive feedback. "Our goal was to create a space where educators could connect, share their successes, and collectively brainstorm new approaches to improving literacy outcomes" says Programme Lead, Zoe Walsh, “The energy and commitment in the room were truly inspiring, and we believe the ideas generated here will have a tangible impact on young lives across our region."
Attendees praised the approach of the WIKI team. "Seeing so many colleagues network and share ideas was fantastic to see”, commented one teacher. The highlight was “brainstorming new ideas and spending the day with teachers and people who are excited and inspiring” added another participant.
The success of this conference underscores the vital role that collaboration and shared expertise play in addressing educational disparities. The WIKI team's commitment to facilitating such an event has undoubtedly laid the groundwork for further innovation and positive change in literacy provision for students across the North West. Subsequently, building on the success of the day, plans for next year’s conference are already underway!