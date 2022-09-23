Extra school support for vulnerable Blackpool children

The workers were introduced to Unity Academy on Warbreck Hill Road, North Shore, and South Shore Academy on St Annes Road.

They worked with teachers to offer additional support to pupils with more complex needs, which could include difficult home backgrounds.

It was hoped earlier intervention would prevent situations reaching the point where a child might need to be taken into local authority care.

Joanne Stewart, head of early help and support at Blackpool Council, told a meeting of the Children and Young People's Scrutiny Committee: "One of the benefits was the family workers were connected to a wide range of partners to support school staff, which included mental health services.

"Conversations could be held around whether something should be a referral to social services, or maybe not yet.

"The feedback from schools has been really strong about having these workers in schools."

The schools were chosen to take part in the scheme because they had the most referrals to social services.

It was paid for out of Opportunity Area funding and will run until October, when there will be a full review.

A council report says family workers helped school staff have a better understanding of how to support vulnerable families, and have more confidence to hold "challenging conversations with parents."

According to the report, over the past 10 years, nearly 4,000 children have been subject to child protection plans in Blackpool, with 3,300 of these children still currently aged under 18 years old, which equates to 11 per cent of the local child population.

Over the past 10 years, 1,850 children have gone into care in Blackpool and nearly 600 are still living in care.

However more recently social care intervention has reduced to levelscloser to those in similar authorities, with 9.3 per cent of the child population being supported by Children’s Services.

The Early Help Strategy for Blackpool says: "A deprived area such as Blackpool will have a disproportionately large number of families trying to parent in extreme adversity.