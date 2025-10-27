With secondary school applications closing this week for schools in Lancashire we have provided the followinh guide.

When do secondary school applications close?

In Lancashire, and across the UK, you must apply for a secondary school place by 11:59pm Friday, October 31.

How do I apply for a secondary school place?

The simplest way to apply is online .

For those in Blackpool, you can do so via the Blackpool Council website here, for those in Blackburn you can do so here and for everyone else across the county, you can apply via the Lancashire County Council website here.

Secondary school applications across Lancashire and the UK close on Halloween | David Jones/PA Wire

What happens once my application is submitted?

All applications are processed, and all preferences are considered against the published admissions policy.

Where there are more applications than places available, decisions are made as to which children should be offered the available places.

The relevant council will liaise and exchange information with all other admission authorities including neighbouring local authorities.

The allocation and offer of a secondary school place is then finalised.

When will I find out what school my child has been offered?

The national offer date is March 1 but if this date falls on a weekend or a bank holiday, offers are sent the next working day.

Thefore for 2026, offers will be issed to paretns on Monday, March 2.

What if I am not happy with my child’s allocation?

If you are not happy with an initial offer the appeals period starts from your receipt of the offer.

Appeal information will be issued later as this allows some time for waiting lists to operate.

Appeals which Lancashire County or Blackpool Council receive after the deadline will be slotted into the schedule where possible but this cannot be guaranteed and late appeals may have to be heard after the agreed date at a second round of hearings.

The schedule is subject to change depending upon the availability of appeal panel members, clerks, venue, etc.

Are the dates the same for primary schools?

No, primary school applications have a different deadline.

Applications for primary schools opened on Monday, September 1 and will close on Thursday, January 15.

You then find out your primary school allocation on Thursdasy, April 16.