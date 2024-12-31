England’s highest performing secondary schools of the most recent GCSE exam season have been named.

The government’s preliminary performance figures for state-funded secondary schools were released in December, after the release of these official league tables was initially delayed, due to what the government described as “quality issues”.

Among a handful of other available metrics, the government rates secondary schools based on their ‘Progress 8’ scores for the recently-ended 2023/24 school year. This is a unique figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements, which helps to determine how quickly students at any particular school are learning and progressing compared to peers from similar primary schools nationwide.

Any score above 0 is positive, while any above 0.5 is considered ‘well above average’ - the highest band available. All of the schools to make the top 20 this year had truly exceptional scores, the highest in the country. All schools on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding were all found to either meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here are England’s top 20 secondary schools for 2025, based on GCSE performance from the last school year.

1 . Michaela Community School At the top of the government’s new league table is Michaela, a secondary school and sixth form in Wembley, Northwest London. It is known for having strict rules and high expectations of pupil behaviour, and has ties to several Conservative Party members. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an exceptional Progress 8 Score of 2.55 - landing it firmly in the ‘well above average’ band. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Mercia School Mercia is a secondary school and sixth form in Sheffield, also known for having incredibly high standards and rules for pupil behaviour. It too was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a fantastic Progress 8 Score of 2.09 - also placing it in the ‘well above average’ band. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Tauheedul Islam Girls' High School Tauheedal is an Islamic girls’ secondary school and sixth form in Blackburn, Lancashire. It too was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it also had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 Score of 2.05. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Eden Boys' School, Birmingham Eden is an Islamic boys’ secondary school and sixth form in Birmingham, formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it once again had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 Score of 1.59. | Google Photo Sales

5 . The Steiner Academy, Hereford The Steiner Academy is an all-through school in the village of Much Dewchurch, Herefordshire. It follows the Steiner-Waldorf education philosophy, and was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 Score of 1.57. | Google Photo Sales