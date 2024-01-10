Eight life-saving tricks every teacher should know

Teaching is not a piece of cake, but it can become easier if you know how to sort yourself out. Continue reading this article to explore the hacks and life-saver ideas to help you keep your head afloat as a teacher.

Teaching is a challenging job that requires constant learning, lots of patience, and hard work. Therefore, it’s essential to find innovative ways to make teaching easier and fun for both teachers and students.

As a teacher, your grade is determined by your teaching and organization skills. This article contains valuable hacks every teacher should know to become better.

The willingness to innovate new strategies into your teaching plan is one of a teacher’s best qualities. Teachers should make the classroom environment accommodating for students, so they can fully focus on their primary assignments in school.

Teaching is a challenging job that requires constant learning, lots of patience, and hard work. Photo: Pexels.com

Below are the 8 simple tricks teachers can use to make teaching easier and more efficient. These tricks will also improve classroom organization and foster good interpersonal relationships.

1. Use a Clear Containers to Store Classroom Supplies

Organizing your classroom supplies in a neat and orderly manner will make your teacher job easier. You can sort supplies into different categories and store them in a clear container. This way, you will have an easier job unpacking and locating class supplies.

2. Use Hand Signals

While raising hands to attract a teacher’s attention is effective, it can also be very frustrating. Sometimes, students raise their hands only to ask for permission to go to the bathroom.

To avoid needless interruptions, you can use unique hand signals for different things. For example, three fingers in the air indicate a bathroom request. A thump in the air is a question on the topic, etc.

3. Use the Ask 3 Before Me Rule

When you have to answer the same question multiple times, you can get frustrated. To solve this, you can use the “Ask 3 Before Me Rule,” which means a pupil should ask three classmates the question before asking you. This rule can improve learning, interpersonal relationships, and confidence in pupils.

4. Use Groups

Groups can help pupils to perform better and make learning more fun. Also, grouping improves collaboration and teamwork among pupils.

5. Automate Your Open Tabs In Google Chrome

You might get to use the internet a lot during teaching, and there are certain pages you open frequently. Instead of typing on the website daily, you can automate your open tabs on Google Chrome. This will save you time and also make you more organized.

6. Prepare For the Next Day

Before calling it a day, use the last few minutes to set up for the next day. Arrange the books and other materials you need for the next day. If you’re distributing test scripts, sort them out before leaving.

Preparing for the next day before leaving will prepare you mentally and physically for tomorrow’s job.

7. Assign Numbers

Numbers are a trick you can use for easy organization and identification of your pupils. You can assign the numbers based on alphabetical order to make it easier for the pupils to remember their numbers.

The numbers can also help in sorting out learning materials as you can inscribe the number of each pupil on notebooks, textbooks, desks, assignments, etc.

8. Assign Tasks to Pupils

You can make your job easier by assigning tasks to your students. This will make them feel they are a part of a community, and fulfilling their jobs is what keeps the society functioning.

You can appoint different jobs to students based on their strengths and qualities. The potential jobs range from door holder to class sheriff, to assignment master, to resource management, to class mayor, etc. The possibility of jobs is pretty much limitless.