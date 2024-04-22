Dreaming big: school sleepover raises vital funds for Blackpool homelessness charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Each year, Highfield Leadership Academy holds its change-making charity sleepover to coincide with the ‘Big SleepOut’ campaign led by Blackpool-based organisation, Streetlife. Dreaming of change, pupils slept at the school to raise funds for the charity that provides emergency shelter and support to vulnerable and homeless young people aged 16-25 in Blackpool and surrounding areas.

Whilst awareness and funds were being raised, so too were excitement levels, as the group enjoyed a host of activities before lights out. In addition to teamwork games and a creative street art session, pupils showcased their baking skills and perfected their cake pop recipes, gearing up to sell their sweet treats to bolster their fundraising efforts. As dusk settled, the sports hall transformed into a makeshift camp, where students gathered to watch a film and reflect on the harsh realities faced by those lacking a safe haven for the night.

The event raised an impressive £275 for Streetlife, which will go towards costs such as clothing, toiletries, hot meals, activities, transport and shelter for vulnerable young people.

Speaking of the experience, Astrid Danaila, Year 11 pupil, said: “I can't imagine not having a place to call home, so I was really pleased to be able to take part in the fundraiser for Streetlife. Although we had a lot of fun, we were mindful that some people our age would not have a bed to sleep in that night. I think we all have a responsibility to make Blackpool a place where everyone can feel valued, happy and safe.”

Mathew Claxton, Year 9 pupil, said: “We didn't get much sleep at ‘Bill’s Big Sleep In’, but that was because we were having fun with our friends and enjoying all the activities. Sadly, other young people don't get enough sleep because they don't have a home. I can't imagine having to worry about where I was sleeping each night, so I was pleased to be involved in this important fundraising event.”