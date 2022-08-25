Dozens of Blackpool schools rated as good or outstanding by Ofsted
Dozens of schools in Blackpool were rated good or outstanding at their last inspection, figures show.
The latest Ofsted data shows that four state schools in the area were graded outstanding, and 33 good as of December 31 – 37 of the 42 which had received an inspection by this point.
This was unchanged from December 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, when 42 were also rated.
The proportion of schools rated good or outstanding nationally (87%) is the highest since comparable records began in 2010, but varied significantly between local authorities.
Most Popular
-
1
Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre GCSE results 2022: Live updates as students across the region as students get their grades
-
2
This is when pupils in Lancashire go back to school after the summer break - and other school holiday dates for 2022 and 2023
-
3
GCSE results day 2022: When do students get their grades, how to appeal and what do numbered grades mean?
-
4
GCSE results day 2022: nationally top grades are down on last year but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels
-
5
Lytham St Annes High School GCSE results: head's praise after 'wonderful' results
All 60 schools in the London borough of Camden were good or outstanding, compared to just 71% in Doncaster, in the North East.
Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of teaching, personal development and welfare, the effectiveness of the leadership and pupils' achievements.
Schools requiring improvement will be inspected again within 30 months, while those deemed good or outstanding will usually be reviewed again once every four years.
However, the figures show that just 2,400 schools in England were inspected between 2019-20 and 2021-22 as a result of the pandemic – fewer than would be rated in a typical school year.
The Association of School and College Leaders said this was a temporary issue, but warned that the real problem is the inspection system itself.
Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL, said: “Schools in disadvantaged communities are more likely to receive negative ratings than those in affluent areas because it is often harder in these areas to recruit the range of staff needed to support pupils who may face significant challenges in their own lives."
He said it is a "vicious circle" where negative Ofsted ratings stigmatise schools and make improvement even more difficult.
He added: "The Government must reform the inspection system so it is more supportive and less punitive, improve education funding and work with the sector to boost teacher recruitment and retention."
Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said: "Ofsted is a bankrupt idea, long discredited by the profession as any sort of arbiter on schools.
"The inspectors are out of touch and the inspections punitive, giving a narrow view of what a school is achieving with its students.”