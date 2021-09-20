Devonshire Primary Academy celebrates Roald Dahl Day

Beloved children's author Roald Dahl once said: "A little magic can take you a long way."

By Rebecca Beardmore
Monday, 20th September 2021, 12:30 pm

And magic is exactly what Devonshire Primary Academy in Devonshire Road recreated when staff and pupils donned their best costumes on Friday to take part in a special day in homage to the author.

A spokesman for the school said: "The children had the opportunity to dress as a character from a Roald Dahl book and were immersed in a creative curriculum based on the life and literature of one of our most famous children's authors.

"As you can see from the photographs, a great time was had by all."

Nourhan Sheikh dressed as Miss Trunchbull with Lilly Hall, Scarlett-Louise Vale, Victoria Kalbarczyk and assistant headteacher Diane Nixon.

Harper-Rose Delaneyn as Miss Trunchbull

Receptionist Lisa Gregson with Luke Benson and Mercy Binns, who dressed up as characters from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Rubi Mann, Riley Hutton, Ellie Hitchon, Holly Stratford and Lillie-Yvaine Meehan-Thompsett.

