Devonshire Primary Academy celebrates Roald Dahl Day

And magic is exactly what Devonshire Primary Academy in Devonshire Road recreated when staff and pupils donned their best costumes on Friday to take part in a special day in homage to the author.
A spokesman for the school said: "The children had the opportunity to dress as a character from a Roald Dahl book and were immersed in a creative curriculum based on the life and literature of one of our most famous children's authors.
"As you can see from the photographs, a great time was had by all."
1.
Nourhan Sheikh dressed as Miss Trunchbull with Lilly Hall, Scarlett-Louise Vale, Victoria Kalbarczyk and assistant headteacher Diane Nixon.
Photo: Daniel Martino - JPI Media
2.
Harper-Rose Delaneyn as Miss Trunchbull
Photo: Daniel Martino - JPI Media
3.
Receptionist Lisa Gregson with Luke Benson and Mercy Binns, who dressed up as characters from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Photo: Daniel Martino - JPI Media
4.
Rubi Mann, Riley Hutton, Ellie Hitchon, Holly Stratford and Lillie-Yvaine Meehan-Thompsett.
Photo: Daniel Martino - JPI Media