Demand Soars for Active Home Education Resources Amid Government Debates

As discussions intensify around the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill, a new education company is addressing the rising demand for quality home education resources. Hands-OnEducation.com, founded by experienced teacher Jeanie Fair, offers innovative, activity-based learning materials for primary school-aged children.

The launch comes as government data shows a significant increase in home education, with an estimated 126,000 children being home-educated during the 2022-23 academic year.

"When I began home educating my sons, I found a lack of engaging, hands-on resources," said Fair. "Children learn best through activities, exploration, and play. Our platform fills this gap, providing materials that both parents and teachers are eagerly seeking."

Hands-OnEducation.com features:

· Curriculum-aligned lesson plans and activity sheets

· A range of free and paid content

· Booklist recommendations

· Comprehensive National Curriculum coverage guide

The site aims to support both full-time home educators and parents supplementing their children's schoolwork, addressing the diverse needs of families choosing alternative education paths.

As the debate around home education continues in Parliament, Hands-OnEducation.com stands ready to support families navigating this educational choice.

For more information, visit Hands-OnEducation.com.

About Hands-On Education

Hands-On Education is a leading provider of innovative, child-led learning resources for children aged 5 to 11. Founded by a professional educator, we offer curriculum-aligned, hands-on activities that promote confidence, independence, and creativity. Our unique, open-ended activities encourage children to develop their own ideas and understanding, with no wrong way to approach learning. We support parents and educators with informed lesson plans and resources, making learning enjoyable and accessible through affordable one-off payments and free topics. Hands-On Education is committed to bringing freedom and engagement to learning experiences, adhering to the National Curriculum of England standards while inspiring a love for learning in children and their educators.