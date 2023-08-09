A Blackpool primary school has been granted planning permission to extend its classroom space.

A Blackpool primary school has been granted planning permission to extend its classroom space.

Town hall planners have approved an application by St John Vianney RC Primary School on Glastonbury Avenue in Marton for a single storey extension to be built on the rear of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although it will be built between two existing wings on part of the rear playground, the development will not affect the provision of sports facilities.

The additional space will provide the school with two new classrooms which are required to meet demand.

A design statement accompanying the application says: “There is a shortfall in teaching and nurture spaces.

“The proposal seeks to provide a new teaching space and increase the size of an existing teaching space and provide additional nurture space/provision and forms part of the school’s development plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

However objections were received from a handful of neighbours who feared the development could lead to a double decker bus used as a library, being repositioned close to their homes impacting on privacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the school has said the bus will be retained close to the school building.

A town hall planning report says: “The neighbours are therefore worried that the school may reposition the bus close to their boundaries again while the extension is being carried out or once it is complete.