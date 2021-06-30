Creative Blackpool students shine in virtual art exhibition

REMOTE, the exhibition, is a collection of work from students leaving college this year, who were unable to show their art in person to the public due to Covid restrictions.

Their art is available to view online via a makeshift virtual tour of an art gallery, whereby viewers can move around "buildings" featuring work from further and higher education students.

The exhibition was launched in conjunction with Creative Lancashire to spotlight some of the most outstanding entries, and was curated by Blackpool School of Arts coordinator Aaron Tonks.

One of the virtual "rooms" showcasing graduating Blackpool and the Fylde College students' work. Pic: Aaron Tonks

Aaron said: "I have seen a huge variety of students work during the planning, curation and building of this exhibition and I am enormously impressed by the creativity and quality on show, especially after the disruption caused by Covid-19 over the last year.

"Our students have shown us that creativity and the arts shine brighter in times of crisis."

This year, the college and Creative Lancashire joined up to host the Industry Award event.

Nominees are highlighted throughout the exhibition with the Creative Lancashire logo, and the three categories of awards are based on Blackpool School of Arts' values of community, connectivity and process, as well as winners for the overall further education Student of the Year and higher education Student of the Year.

One of the virtual "rooms" showcasing graduating Blackpool and the Fylde College students' work. Pic: Aaron Tonks

Ed Matthews-Gentle from Creative Lancashire, and judge for the college's Industry Awards, added: "It was a pleasure to be associated with the Blackpool School of Art Awards. Our panel of industry peers were incredibly impressed by all nominated students.

"Well done to the winners, and congratulations to all staff and students for navigating such a difficult year and still delivering such staggeringly impressive work."

The REMOTE art exhibition can be viewed here.