Course offers a helping hand for new parents

The Being a Parent groups run for two hours a week for nine weeks and are suitable for any parent with a child 18 months to 11 years who would like a bit of extra support.Priority is given to parents with children under five as it is Better Start funded. It is delivered by parents who share how they use the techniques with their own children. It helps with understanding behaviour, communicating with a child and discipline strategies. Parents will be able to learn from their experiences and pick up extra tips.The course starts will start on Wednesday, April 27 are will be online or at the HealthWorks, Clifton Street, and at Westminster Primary Academy, Westminster Road.Anyone interested should contact the Blackpool Adult, Community and Family Learning group on 01253 476600 or email [email protected]