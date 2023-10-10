Regeneration chiefs are poised to use compulsory powers to demolish an area of Blackpool to make way for a new education campus.

Councillors are being asked to approve use of a compulsory purchase order to buy up and bulldoze properties between Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, George Street and Grosvenor Street required for the £65m multiversity.

It is hoped an outline planning application for the development will be submitted before the end of the year.

The red line marks the boundaries of properties required for the multiversity site

The council already owns about 30 per cent of the site, and will continue to negotiate with property owners but says compulsory purchase is necessary although it is unlikely to come into effect until next year.

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams has pledged support to all residents who need to move out of their homes.

She said: “This development is game changing in terms of our plans to make Blackpool better, but we do very clearly understand the impact on people living in the properties we’re buying. We are buying their homes.

“I want to reassure them we will continue to support any tenants or residents who have to move as a result , and nobody will be asked to move outwithout reasonable warning and support to find somewhere else suitable to live.

Artist's impression of the proposed multiversity

Residents raised concerns about having to move out during a public meeting in March, with some saying they had not been offered enough money to buy similar properties elsewhere, while others did not want to leave the neighbourhood due to its proximity to the town centre.

But Coun Williams said the investment is vital to Blackpool’s regeneration.

She added: “As well as regenerating the area, the multiversity will also create a world class education campus for Blackpool and the Fylde College to train up our local people with high quality skills and qualifications that will prepare them for the future world of work and have a positive impact on our town.”

The remaining £16m will be borrowed by the council and repaid by Blackpool and the Fylde College.

It will replace the existing campus on Park Road, bring 3,000 staff and students into the town centre and offer 70 courses.

Alun Francis, principal and chief executive at Blackpool and The Fylde College said it would be “one of the best things to happen to Blackpool for a generation.”

He said: “Multiversity will genuinely transform the opportunities for people in Blackpool and on the Fylde coast, helping to deliver a highly skilled workforce.

“It will combine the very best of higher and technical and professional education in one campus, with curriculum completely aligned with the growing opportunities across Lancashire and the North West.”