College holds week to highlight oceans

Students and staff at Blackpool Sixth have been taking part in a special week of activities focused on the oceans. The college’s Eco Committee and Eco Action groups organised the events to draw attention to the importance of protecting our seas and oceans and to inform the college community about how they can make a positive impact.

The themed week started on Monday with the unveiling of a piece of artwork produced by two Eco Action students, Ena Downes and Lewis Kershaw. The artwork, based on the famous Japanese woodcut ‘The Great Wave at Kinagawa’ by Hokusai, was made entirely from bottletops from plastic bottles. This was followed by a talk about the Arctic by world renowned glacier expert Professor James Lea from the University of Liverpool.

On Wednesday an Oceans Fair was held which included information stalls from organisations offering volunteering, career and learning opportunities related to marine and coastal conservation. Lancashire Wildlife Trust, Wyre Council’s ‘Future Coasts’ team, Fylde Coast Against Sewage and the Sealife Centre were all in attendance. Staff and students dressed in blue or in ocean-themed costumes to show their support for the seas.

Throughout the week students have been raising money for the ocean conservation charity UOCEAN 2050, with the help of special shark mascots Sharkira and MC Hammerhead. Currently over £300 has been raised.

Sealife Centre stall at the Oceans Fair as part of 'Love Our Oceans Week' at Blackpool Sixth

Blackpool Sixth’s Head of Admissions and Eco Schools Co-ordinator, Jon McLeod, commented, “Students have worked really hard to put this week of activities together. They wanted to draw attention to just how important the oceans are to people and to the planet, especially at a time of rapid climate change and dangerous levels of marine pollution. We are very grateful for the support of the organisations who attended the Oceans Fair and to everyone who has contributed to our fundraising.”