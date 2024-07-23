Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clearing is a process where universities open up leftover spots on their courses to other prospective students

UCAS usually has thousands of courses from hundreds of universities available in its searchable database.

There are several steps students in Clearing need to take to take to secure a spot at another university.

This may include an over-the-phone interview.

It’s all too easy to hang your hopes and plan your future around your dream university.

But if you later find that you haven’t met the grade requirements to get in, it can be devastating. Luckily, a rejection doesn’t mean that it’s game over for you. UK universities have another process in place to help match prospective students up to other amazing courses.

‘Clearing’ can be another, equally valid way to secure a spot in a course that works for you. Each year, tens of thousands of students find a course of study using the Clearing process. It can bring about opportunities they might never have expected, but which ended up being a perfect fit.

But how exactly does it work, and what do students actually need to do - especially when they call universities on the phone? Here’s what you need to know:

How does Clearing work?

‘Clearing’ is the process by which universities open up leftover places in their courses to students. It actually opens in early July, but gets the most action after A Level exam results are released. It then runs until mid-October (specifically, on 21 October in 2024).

After A Levels results day - which this year will fall on Thursday, 15 August - students will be able to find out whether they’ve got the grades they need to meet any conditional offers from universities. If they don’t, UCAS - the the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service - will automatically enter them into Clearing.

But as the Department for Education lays out, Clearing is not just for students who haven’t met the grade requirements for their conditional university offers. It can also be a good option for students who have changed their mind about what they want to study, those who missed the UCAS application deadline, or even those who did much better than expected - and would like to change to a different course or university.

If you find yourself in Clearing, UCAS will try to match you up to courses it thinks you will be interested in based on what you’ve told them - usually ones very similar to what you originally applied to. These can be viewed by clicking the ‘My Matches’ button on your online application.

But it also has a search function, and with almost every university in the UK (minus a few ultra-prestigious institutions like Cambridge and Oxford) offering up some course via the Clearing process, there will be plenty for prospective students to choose from.

What do students who find themselves in Clearing need to do?

If you don’t get a place in the university you expected to attend, it can naturally be disappointing. You should consider taking some time out and discussing your feelings with friends and family members before rushing into any big decisions. UCAS also recommends talking to an adviser at your school or college’s careers centre.

When you’re feeling up to it, you should log in to the UCAS website and browse your recommended matches. You can also use the official search tool online here to browse what else is available in your area of interest.

If you find a course that sparks your interest, you’ll need to reach out to the university to find out if they would consider you. You can find the contact details for the university by clicking into its profile in clearing.

You will need to do this yourself, but the process doesn’t need to be daunting. One director of admissions told Times Higher Education that it is best to ring and speak to someone over the phone. When you speak, you’ll first need to provide them with your Clearing number (you can find this in your application), and Personal ID, so they can look you up. Have your grades and the course code for the programme you’re interested in on hand too.

Be “positive and enthusiastic” no matter who you speak to, they advise, and make sure they have your email and phone number correct. You’ll usually be emailed back a Clearing offer reasonably quickly if your grades meet their standards, but if they are more borderline you might have to have an interview with an academic staff member. Someone will usually call you back for this within the day, and it’s worth noting they may ask you about your grades - and how you plan to keep them up if you are accepted.

Once you’ve got the university’s approval, you can officially add them to your application by clicking 'add Clearing choice' and fill in the course details by the date the university gave you. This counts as you accepting their offer, UCAS advises, and once they confirm you’re free to start preparing for your new student life.