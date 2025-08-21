Students and staff at Lytham St Annes Academy are celebrating the best ever GCSE results day.

Staff at LSA said the Class of 2025 saw more students than ever achieving Grade 7 to 9 in their GCSE examinations across all subjects.

Students and staff at Lytham St Annes Academy are celebrating today with more students than ever achieving Grade 7 to 9 in their GCSE examinations across all subjects. | ugc

The school is also celebrating their highest ever percentage of all students, including Pupil Premium and SEND students achieving Grades 4, 5 and above in both English and Maths.

Happy staff were on hand to congratulate their year 11 with a packed hall of students, staff and families thrilled to see the rewards of all their hard work.

Head of School Gill Clegg stated " We are absolutely delighted for our Year 11 students. We could not be more proud of this year group, they have been wonderful role models and it is the highlight of the year to see them celebrating their success and see their dreams coming to fruition.

“We have higher numbers than ever heading off today to take up their first choice courses at Further Education and a high number of quite exceptional, individual results too with students achieving all Grade 7, 8 and 9s! (A/A*/A** in old fashioned terms) It was a pleasure to host so many families today and great to see parents and grandparents sharing in the celebrations in school.

“I’d like to say a heartfelt thanks to our incredibly committed staff and to all our LSA Families who support school so well.

Alison Donnelly, Assistant Head said: “Year 11 have been incredibly committed this year; we are so very proud of them.

“We have seen such excellent results across all subjects this year and it is a great credit to our staff, students and families that we are celebrating such success today.

“We know our students will thrive in their next steps at college, sixth form or apprenticeships and we look forward to hearing what they go on to achieve in the future.”