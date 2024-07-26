Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Olympic Games gets underway in Paris, youngsters in Blackpool are being offered the chance to take the first steps towards possibly achieving their sporting dreams.

Young people are being urged to take part in free sports sessions at two Blackpool parks this summer. Councillors Carl Mitchell and Diane Mitchell have set up the scheme in order to provide children in South Shore with access to sporting activities.

Coun Carl Mitchell | n/a

Squires Gate councillor Carl Mitchell said: "We know from our history of supporting young people that the structure and discipline through the fun that sport offers is a great way to reach out to children. It helps create a mix of happiness, teamwork and aspiration, inspiring them to go on and be really successful in other areas of their lives."

Waterloo councillor Diane Mitchell added: "This is just the start of something quite big for South Shore, with work now underway to secure finance from other sources for next year we hope to extend the programme, offering longer hours and bring in partnerships with local sports clubs.

Coun Diane Mitchell is helping to launch the free coaching sessions | n/a

"We would encourage all local children to come and get involved and support the sessions, the more that come the easier it will be to convince financiers to support next years free sports programme."

The free sessions will be held every Wednesday during the summer holidays until August 28 at Louie Horrocks Park and Watson Road Park.

The Louie Horrocks Park sessions are 3pm to 4pm for family activities, while the Watson Road Park sessions are 5pm to 6pm for eight to 12-year-olds. The coaching is provided by professional sports coaches.

