Children sent home from Cleveleys primary school one day after returning from holiday after pupil tests positive for Covid-19

St Teresa's Catholic Primary School

The children, who are understood to have shared a desk with the infected pupil yesterday, were sent home this morning under instructions to undergo a PCR test for the virus as soon as possible.

Head teacher Lynsey Ankers said: "We have managed to get through the Covid pandemic with such little disruption aside from the Government-enforced school closures. We are following current guildines and if a child is in contact with a case, they are being advised to do a PCR test.

"We are very carefully monitoring close, prolonged contact. If they are working next to each other for a period of time, we want to make sure they are safe.

"I'm not going to disrupt the education of our community by being overly cautious. We are committed to a measured approach."

According to new Government guidelines for schools, individuals who have been in close contact with people testing positive for Covid-19 should be asked to undergo a PCR test.

Staff who do not need to isolate, and under-18s who usually attend school and have been identified as a close contact, should continue to attend school as normal. They do not need to wear a face covering within the school, but should do so when travelling on public or dedicated transport.

One disgruntled parent said: "There are people who have lost work and lost money today because they haven't been able to arrange childcare. If there was Government legislation ordering us to self isolate, I would have no problem with it, but this seems to be a policy the school have taken upon themselves.

"Ultimately I think somebody should ask them if they know what the rules are and whether they should change their policy."